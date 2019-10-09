Shazam’s user base grew by over 78 million users after Apple acquisition

After its acquisition by Apple, Shazam increased its user base by over 78 million users in 2018.

:

According to the annual report and financial statements submitted to the U.K.’s Companies House, Shazam now has 478 million active users, versus 400 in the previous year.

Apple Music has incorporated features of Shazam into its Shazam Discovery Top 50 chart, which is populated by trending tracks and artist searches using Shazam.

Word first surfaced in December that Apple was close to buying Shazam. It was said that the price was about $401 million — a significant discount from the $1 billion the company was valued at in its last funding round in 2015.