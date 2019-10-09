U.S. Senator’s bill proposes mandatory labeling for products with cameras and microphones

Kate Cox for Ars Technica:

One Senator is proposing a law that would require tech companies to include a label on products disclosing the presence of recording devices.

The bill, dubbed the Protecting Privacy in our Homes Act, would mandate a new kind of labeling on goods that include Internet-connected microphones or cameras.

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) introduced the bill to the Senate. “Consumers face a number of challenges when it comes to their privacy, but they shouldn’t have a challenge figuring out if a device they buy has a camera or microphone embedded into it,” Gardner said. “This legislation is about consumer information, consumer empowerment, and making sure we’re doing everything we can to protect consumer privacy.”