macOS Catalina 10.15 is a crucial upgrade, delivers what Apple promised the Mac could be

Daniel Eran Dilger for AppleInsider:

Many of Catalina’s new features have migrated in some form or other from iOS, including new media apps that replace iTunes; focused Tiled Window management similar to iPad; the new iPad Sidecar and Continuity Sketch; the powerful new Voice Control; Screen Time; a new Find My app, richer Reminders and shared Notes; and a whole new world of Catalyst apps from iPad and Apple Arcade gaming. There are also many other Mac-specific features under the hood…

Take a closer look at Catalina and you’ll realize that Apple clearly wants to preserve the unique platform features of “Mac-like” computing rather than trying to merge its platforms into an iOS-Mac hybrid… The only folks who shouldn’t jump into Catalina are those with old hardware, unsupported peripherals, or old software you just can’t surrender. Everybody else can see where Apple’s been, and where it’s going —and should upgrade when they can.