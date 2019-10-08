Apple security guard shoots and kills armed robbery suspect at Dallas store

An armed man who broke into an Apple store in Dallas was shot dead by a security guard early Tuesday morning.

CBS DFW:

Around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 8, the suspect attempted to break in to the Apple store on the 3100 block of Knox Street near McKinney Avenue. Police said a witness stated he was wearing full body armor and was armed with an assault rifle. The suspect attempted to disarm the security guard — a retired Dallas police officer — but was unsuccessful. The security guard was able to pull his weapon and fired multiple times, striking the suspect. The suspect — described as an adult black male — was taken to Baylor Medical Center, where he subsequently died.

