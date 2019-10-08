Apple lands big money deal for Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell musical film ‘A Christmas Carol’

Matt Donnelly for Variety:

Apple has emerged victorious after shelling out for “A Christmas Carol,” a new live-action musical based on the Charles Dickens classic to star Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, numerous people close to the heated bidding told Variety.

The tech giant is in final negotiations to acquire the film, beating out rivals that include Netflix, Warner Bros. and Paramount Pictures, with a lavish deal that blew away other offers. Reynolds and Ferrell stand to make staggering amounts as producers and stars, along with significant paydays for writer-directors Sean Anders and John Morris (“Daddy’s Home,” “Instant Family”). Fees for talent alone will clock in at north of $60 million, according to numerous insiders. That includes Anders and Morris’ $10 million to $15 million paydays for creating the movie and overseeing its production.

Reynolds was asking for as much as $27 million for acting and producing services in the early negotiations, said one of the knowledgeable parties… Ferrell was looking at north of $25 million to star and produce… Because the streaming service does not have a significant theatrical film presence, stars on Reynolds’ level often get inflated salaries. They are compensated for what they would normally expect in back-end box office profit sharing.