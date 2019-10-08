Jennifer Aniston: Apple quality lured me back to TV

Ramin Setoodeh for Variety:

It’s been 15 years since Jennifer Aniston signed off as Rachel Green on “Friends.” In that time, she’s received plenty of other offers to star in a TV show, but she hadn’t been tempted by any of them. “I was doing so many films at the time,” Aniston says on a recent afternoon, sitting in the living room of her Bel-Air mansion, as her two dogs — Clyde and Sophie — scamper around her. “So I never thought, ‘Oh I’m nostalgic.’” And she didn’t think anything could compare with the professional experience of “Friends” anyway…

Next month, Aniston returns to the medium that made her into a household name and an international star… in the Apple TV Plus drama “The Morning Show…”

Some snippets from Aniston:

• There was really something exciting about being the first at Apple. Apple is pretty awesome. They make cool stuff. Why wouldn’t they maybe make cool television? And they are all about quality, not quantity, so that was really appealing. And in spite of their comical secrecy, it’s been worth it. Who doesn’t want to be part of the Wild Wild West?

• I’m shocked this is where we are, but excited that this is where we are. I didn’t see it coming. I remember not understanding [wondering] “What the hell does streaming mean?” They’re like, “It’s there all the time.” So tuning in on Thursday nights at eight o’clock is not a thing anymore? Or you’re not going to the bathroom on a commercial break and someone yells, “It’s back on!” That doesn’t happen anymore? It’s kind of sad.

• If you can’t drive until you’re 16 and you can’t drink until you’re 21, why should you be allowed to have social media? Like to have a distraction that prevents you from learning to connect with people? … It’s hard enough as it is being a kid without the damn “likes” or “not likes.” I wish they would remove the “like.”