Apple launches iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus Service Program for no power issues

Apple has determined that certain iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices may not power on due to a component that may fail. This issue only affects devices within a limited serial number range that were manufactured between October 2018 to August 2019.

If you believe you have experienced this issue, you can use Apple’s serial number checker tool to see if your iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus is eligible for repair, free of charge.

MacDailyNews Note: If you believe your iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus was affected by this issue, and you paid to repair your device, you can contact Apple about a refund.