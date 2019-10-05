Today is the eighth anniversary of Steve Jobs’ death

Apple CEO Tim Cook has tweeted a message in memory of Steve Jobs, on the 8th anniversary of the Apple co-founder’s death.

Along with a photo of Jobs at Apple Fifth Avenue, Cook posted a quote:

The most precious resource we all have is time. – Steve Jobs

Cook wrote, “Remembering you always.”

MacDailyNews Take: We miss you, Steve!

There’s lots of ways to be as a person, and some people express their deep appreciation in different ways, but one of the ways that I believe people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make something wonderful and put it out there.

And you never meet the people, you never shake their hands, you never hear their story or tell yours, but somehow, in the act of making something with a great deal of care and love, something is transmitted there.

And it’s a way of expressing to the rest of our species our deep appreciation. So, we need to be true to who we are and remember what’s really important to us. That’s what’s going to keep Apple Apple: is if we keep us us. — Steve Jobs