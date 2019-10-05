Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Trump administration charm offensive seems to be paying off

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has met with President Trump on at least five occasions since his election. So far, those meetings appear to be paying dividends.

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

The federal government will determine in the next few months whether Apple will get a tariff exemption on its core products… The decision will be made by the trade representative, but [Apple CEO Tim] Cook has already appealed directly to the president with his thinking that the tariffs could hurt the company and give its top competitor an advantage.

“I have a lot of respect for Tim Cook, and Tim was talking to me about tariffs,” Trump said in August…

Trump seems to listen to Cook and take his concerns seriously… One possible reason: Cook has taken care to cultivate ties with Trump and his family — a charm offensive that started shortly after Trump’s election and continues to this day.

Cook has met with Trump over dinner at his golf course in New Jersey twice in the last two years. He’s attended state dinners hosted by Trump and has a good relationship with Ivanka and Melania Trump, White House officials say. Apple announcements have often found their way into Trump’s remarks or tweets when they fit into the president’s narrative. Trump goes out of his way to call Cook a “friend of mine.” …Trump definitely hears Cook’s requests. “Others go out and hire very expensive consultants,” Trump said in August. “Tim Cook calls Donald Trump directly.”