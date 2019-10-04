Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max review: The biggest leap in camera Apple has ever made

Steve Dinneen for CityAM:

For many years the most important words in a phonemaker’s lexicon were “thinner”, “lighter,” and “faster.” …But there’s only so thin and light you can get, and Apple appears to have called a truce in this particular arms race. The new iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max are marginally thicker and a sprinkle of pixie dust heavier than their predecessors. It’s a trade-off worth making…

I’m not here to talk about the iPhone 11 – I’m here to talk about the new top-of-the-line iPhone 11 Pro Max… The new camera system… represents the single biggest leap in picture quality since Steve Jobs first decided to make a telephone. Testing it around the City was a revelation, making me feel like a professional photo-man, bashing out dramatic picture after dramatic picture.