Apple acquires motion capture company iKinema

Charlie Wood for Business Insider:

Apple has quietly acquired iKinema, a British company that develops motion capture technology for use in a variety contexts, including virtual reality and web animations.

At the time of writing, the tech giant has not publicly announced the acquisition, but regulatory filings show that Peter Denwood, international corporate lawyer at Apple, was appointed to iKinema’s board on September 12. The filings also show that the company’s registered office changed on September 26, from the town of Godalming in Surrey to New Bridge Street in London, all but confirming an Apple takeover. The London offices of Apple’s law firm, Baker McKenzie, are located on New Bridge Street.