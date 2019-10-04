Apple’s rumored 16-inch MacBook pro may ship with 96W USB-C power adapter

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple may be readying a 96W USB-C power adapter for the widely rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro, according to information received by Chongdiantou, the Chinese-language sibling website of ChargerLAB.

Chongdiantou received a blurry photo of the alleged power adapter’s label from an unidentified source via Chinese messaging app WeChat… While the blurry photo is rather sketchy, Apple previously confirmed that its upcoming Pro Display XDR will be capable of up to 96W pass-through charging, which is more power than necessary for any portable device that Apple currently ships. Thus, perhaps the higher-power charger is for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Chongdiantou has an established track record in this area, having shared accurate photos of Apple’s existing 18W USB-C power adapter in July 2018, nearly four months before it was included with 2018 iPad Pro models.