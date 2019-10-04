Apple releases ‘Solitude’ official teaser for Apple TV+ show ‘Servant’

Apple TV’s YouTube Channel:

What do you believe?

From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Servant is coming November 28 to the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription. https://apple.co/_Servant

MacDailyNews Take: Eerie. Hopefully, this is more The Sixth Sense / Unbreakable M. Night, not The Happening Shyamalan.

