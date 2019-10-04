Apple increases production of iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro on better-than-expected worldwide demand

Cheng Ting-Fang, Lauly Li, and Kensaku Ihara for Nikkei Asian Review:

Apple has told suppliers to increase their production of its latest iPhone 11 range by up to 10%, or 8 million units, the Nikkei Asian Review has learned, following better-than-expected demand worldwide for its new cut-price handset.

The order boost of between 7 million and 8 million units is equivalent to total annual phone shipments this year by Google… “This autumn is so far much busier than we expected,” one source with direct knowledge of the situation said. “Previously, Apple was quite conservative about placing orders,” which were less than for last year’s new iPhone. “After the increase, prepared production volume for the iPhone 11 series will be higher compared to last year,” the source said.

The recent surge in iPhone orders is concentrated in the cheapest iPhone 11 model and the iPhone 11 Pro model, sources said, while Apple has slightly revised down orders for its top of the range model, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which has a starting price of $1,099.