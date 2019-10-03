Retailer adoption of Apple Pay accelerates

Gene Munster and Will Thompson for Loup Ventures:

We recently completed our third annual Apple Pay merchant adoption check. This involves checking the desktop websites, mobile websites, and iOS apps of a cohort of 100 of the top US online retailers for the ability to use Apple Pay at checkout.

We found that overall adoption continued to climb in 2019 across desktop, mobile, apps, and supporting banks, with overall adoption now ranging between 23% and 36% vs. 14%-24% last year. This excludes in-store point of sale systems, which dramatically increases adoption rates to 75% (reported by Apple).

We estimate… that 48% of global iPhone users have enabled Apple Pay. This is up from 33% a year ago…