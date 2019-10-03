Everything new in iOS 13.2 beta 1: Deep Fusion, new AirPods, and more

Digging into all the changes found in the first beta of iOS 13.2, AppleInsider covers new and returning features along with Apple’s highly-touted Deep Fusion photography “mad science.”

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

The headlining feature of iOS 13.2 is the initial debut of Deep Fusion, Apple’s computational photography feature coming to the iPhone 11 line.

Right now it is in the early stages and we’ve already dug into how it works, but expect further comparisons in the coming days.

[Also], there are new resources in iOS 13.2 that points to a new set of noise-canceling AirPods. The new AirPods have a corresponding glyph that hints at the new design.