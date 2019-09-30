5G and strong iPhone 11 sales: The smartphone market is looking stronger, and that could be good news for Apple

Jacob Sonenshine for TheStreet:

The world of smartphones continues to emerge from its doldrums, in what has been a positive few months for Apple specifically, according to several tech analysts.

After analysts noted the positive sales and demand trends for the new Apple iPhone 11’s a few weeks ago, two analysts published notes Monday morning increasing their forecasts on smartphone builds…

“We are increasing our 2020 5G smartphone estimates to 120 million from 50 million as the supply chain continues to indicate much higher 5G device sales, particularly in China, than we have been forecasting,” wrote Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall… “Our Apple iPhone calendar year third quarter build forecast increased to 47 million (+18% quarter-over-quarter) on higher XR demand while the fourth quarter build plan remains at 65 million,” wrote Cowen’s Krish Sankar.

Sankar noted that the revised current quarter estimates build in estimates for the new iPhone 11 sales, and that the price reduction on the cheapest model may be acting as a meaningful tailwind to shipment volumes.