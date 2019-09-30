Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple prepping high-end iPad and MacBooks with mini-LED displays

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Reiterating a prediction he shared in April, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today said Apple plans to release high-end iPad and MacBook models with Mini-LED displays between late 2020 and mid 2021.

In a research note for TF International Securities, seen by MacRumors, Kuo added that the iPad and MacBook displays will each use approximately 10,000 LEDs, compared to 576 in Apple’s upcoming Pro Display XDR. Each LED is said to be below 200 microns in size, significantly smaller than those in the Pro Display XDR.

Kuo previously said the iPad and MacBook models will have 10-12 inch and 15-17 inch display sizes respectively, and he also expects them to be high-end devices due to costly Mini-LED display components.

Kuo believes Mini-LED is Apple’s first choice to avoid [OLED] burn-in issues and to reduce its dependance on Samsung for supply of OLED displays.