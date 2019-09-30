Apple hires AstraZeneca CIO David Smoley in VP role

Mark Gurman, Bloomberg News:

Apple Inc. has hired David Smoley, chief information officer of pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca Plc, for a vice president role…

At Apple, he will work in a similar information technology role and won’t be focused on Apple’s growing health-care efforts. He is reporting to Mary Demby, Apple’s chief information officer. Apple confirmed the move on Friday.

Apple has about 100 vice presidents who help Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and his executive team run one of the world’s most profitable companies.