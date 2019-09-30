Tim Cook visits Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich

Apple CEO Tim Cook has traveled to Germany this week to visit local Apple employees and App Store developers, and he even took a moment to celebrate the annual Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich.
Cook has so far met with Algoriddim, makers of the popular DJ and mixing app djay, as well as one of Apple’s design teams.
From an Apple intern to a developer success story! Wonderful to see how Karim Morsy and @Algoriddim are making DJing accessible to everyone. Thanks for a great visit! 🎶 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/eUCBdjWrJO
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 29, 2019
Among the many things our Bavarian Design Center team works on are the silicon chips that improve battery life. Thanks to our teams here in Munich for their superb engineering and attention to detail. Macht weiter so mit Euer großartigen Arbeit! 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/JZT0vVCdTb
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 30, 2019
Prost from Oktoberfest! It’s great to be in Munich! 🍺🎡🥨 pic.twitter.com/vu7cciKPj9
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 29, 2019
