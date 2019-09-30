Tim Cook visits Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple CEO Tim Cook has traveled to Germany this week to visit local Apple employees and App Store developers, and he even took a moment to celebrate the annual Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich.

Cook has so far met with Algoriddim, makers of the popular DJ and mixing app djay, as well as one of Apple’s design teams.

MacDailyNews Take: Fights urge to send interns off to do their sacred duty on a Monday morning at 9:25am EDT.

