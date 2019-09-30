Tim Cook visits Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple CEO Tim Cook has traveled to Germany this week to visit local Apple employees and App Store developers, and he even took a moment to celebrate the annual Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich.

Cook has so far met with Algoriddim, makers of the popular DJ and mixing app djay, as well as one of Apple’s design teams.

From an Apple intern to a developer success story! Wonderful to see how Karim Morsy and @Algoriddim are making DJing accessible to everyone. Thanks for a great visit! 🎶 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/eUCBdjWrJO — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 29, 2019