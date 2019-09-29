Ars Technica reviews iPhone 11: The most attractive choice in Apple’s best lineup in years

Apple’s iPhone 11 delivers innovations that make the world’s most popular smartphone even more powerful, improving the features people use the most throughout their day. iPhone 11 introduces a powerful dual-camera system, offering an intuitive camera experience with the highest quality video in a smartphone and Night mode for photos. iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip to perform the most demanding tasks, while getting through an entire day on a single charge, and is designed to withstand the elements with improved water resistance.

Samuel Axon for Ars Techinca:

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that the iPhone XR was Apple’s most popular iPhone last year, and I expect that baton to be passed to the iPhone 11 this year.

Now seems like as good a time as any to note that Apple’s iPhone lineup is looking more appealing than it has for the past couple of years. That’s because there are four strong choices—the iPhone 8, the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11, and the iPhone 11 Pro—at price points across a range of a thousand dollars, all the way from $449 to $1449. Starting at $699 (though that’s for 64GB, which is not going to be enough for everyone), the iPhone 11 arguably sits at the sweet spot…

If you’re looking to live in Apple’s mobile ecosystem, but you don’t care about bleeding-edge OLED displays or attention-grabbing designs and premium materials, this is the way to go. Like the iPhone XR last year, we’re giving it the Ars Approved badge and recommending it as the iPhone to buy for most people.