J.P. Morgan ups Apple price target on better-than-expected iPhone sales

J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee today boosted his price target of shares of Apple, citing better-than-expected iPhone sales.

Tomi Kilgore for MarketWatch:

Shares of Apple Inc. rose 0.7% in premarket trading Monday… Chatterjee lifted his target to $265, which is 21% above Friday’s closing price of $218.82, from $242, while reiterating the overweight rating he’s had on the stock for at least the past 3 years…

He expects sentiment on the stock to “improve materially” given the company’s ability to drive upward volume estimate revisions despite muted expectations.

MacDailyNews Take: iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max are proving to be rather popular iPhones!

