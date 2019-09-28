Hands on with Apple’s ceramic Apple Watch Edition Series 5

Ceramic has returned as a case material in the Apple Watch Series 5. AppleInsider checks out the new model, and sees what has changed since we last saw the material two years ago.

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

The ceramic Apple Watch case is made from a fine powder that is highly compressed before being polished to a shine with a diamond slurry… It has a clean, glossy white appearance —same as with the Series 3 —but now it has the larger screen and the updated body that was introduced in the Apple Watch Series 4… The ceramic case is highly resistant to fingerprints and scratches so it should retain that stunning exterior for a long time.

MacDailyNews Take: We know it’s ceramic. You know it’s ceramic. Everybody else thinks it’s plastic.

Which is why, for Apple Watch Series 5 Edition, we’d choose titanium over ceramic.