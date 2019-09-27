Apple wins United Nations Climate Action Award for use of 100% renewable energy

On Thursday, groundbreaking projects from around the world were announced as winners of the 2019 United Nations Global Climate Action Award. These projects are some of the world’s best and brightest solutions led by communities, governments, businesses and organizations, including Apple Inc.

Apple is on a mission to make its products without taking from the Earth. It has transitioned to 100% renewable energy for the electricity it uses in its offices, retail stores and data centres in 43 countries across the world, and currently is transitioning its entire supply chain to 100% renewable energy.

MacDailyNews Take: The more clean healthy air, the better!

Read more about Apple’s global emissions reduction mission here.