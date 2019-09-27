Apple’s AirPods are the preferred brand for true wireless earphones in the U.S.

Greater democratization of wireless technology and reduction in prices will help wireless hearables become mainstream in the next two-three years. The findings of our Consumer Lens survey reveals that Apple remains the top of the mind for most US consumers for a future purchase.
Apple’s AirPods, a true wireless hearable device, turns out to be the preferred choice for future purchase due to factors like ease of use, comfort & fit, and portability. Further, Apple also edged rivals because true wireless as a category is the preferred choice over wireless earphones, due to factors like better sound quality, portability, and ease of use.
Future Preference for True Wireless
MacDailyNews Take: As iPhones (and pretend iPhones) without antiquated 3.5mm headphone jacks proliferate, sales of Apple’s dominant AirPods will boom, especially as Apple released next-gen AirPods with smart ambient noise cancellation (a feature that Counterpoint’s survey respondents deemed important) hit the market!
I like mine… The thing I like most is being able to switch connection easily between my two iPads, iPhone, and MacBook Air. Before, I had different headphones connected to each OR I unplugged/replugged the same headphones. There was a tangled mess of wires, or I was concerned about wearing out headphones jacks.
Sound quality is just as good as wired ‘Pods, which I find very pleasant. I don’t like the type that fit snugly in ear canal. To me, AirPods are not just headphones. They’re Apple’s 2nd wearable product that interacts with iPhone, after Watch.
Over time, I think AirPods will become “smarter” (like Watch), and play an integrated role in iPhone’s audio interface. So, you can use other headphones, but you’ll want to use AirPods. And Apple will add other wearable smart devices that interact with iPhone, with iPhone acting as the “hub” 🙂
I have both AirPods and Beats wireless. The AirPods are a little more convenient, but the sound is much better in Beats, which I now use exclusively. Convenience is great, but sound quality is much better.
Michael, are the Beats just better at music or with spoken voice and other sounds also?