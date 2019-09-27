Hedge fund buys iPhone 11/Pro/Max suppliers betting Apple will raise orders

On an expected increase in orders of parts for the iPhone 11 Pro, a hedge fund is buying shares of Apple Inc. suppliers.
“Based on our supply chain data, we believe orders for iPhone 11 Pro for suppliers will be revised up,” Narci Chang, a Taiwan-based portfolio manager at Timefolio Asset Management SG Pvt, said in a telephone interview. “I think that is going to be very encouraging for entire supply chain.”
Based on this supplier data, the former JPMorgan analyst estimates total shipments for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max of 72 million to 73 million units, higher than some market expectations of around 70 million units.
MacDailyNews Take: Yet another report that lends credence to the idea that iPhone 11/Pro/Max sales are strong-than-expected. Those cameras, the longer battery life, and increased durability are effective motivators, it seems!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
2 Comments
“ Those cameras, the longer battery life, and increased durability are effective motivators, it seems”….., nope nothing to do with that, it’s those groovy colours.
Most analysts see Apple favorably but there are still a couple of analysts who are quite bearish about the stock. I’ll admit it does seem as though iPhone sales are better than expected but still not quite good enough to raise the stock price back to that $230 range. It might also be because of the China tariff situation which doesn’t seem to be going away. Apple has no control over that. Of all the FAANG stocks, it’s only Apple tied so tightly to China so I suspect Apple’s overall gains will be the worst of them. Betting on suppliers is a good deal but those suppliers will only gain as long as Apple can keep selling a high number of iPhones. I’m glad that for the most part, iPhone reviews are going quite well.