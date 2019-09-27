Hedge fund buys iPhone 11/Pro/Max suppliers betting Apple will raise orders

On an expected increase in orders of parts for the iPhone 11 Pro, a hedge fund is buying shares of Apple Inc. suppliers.

Heejin Kim for Bloomberg:

“Based on our supply chain data, we believe orders for iPhone 11 Pro for suppliers will be revised up,” Narci Chang, a Taiwan-based portfolio manager at Timefolio Asset Management SG Pvt, said in a telephone interview. “I think that is going to be very encouraging for entire supply chain.” Based on this supplier data, the former JPMorgan analyst estimates total shipments for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max of 72 million to 73 million units, higher than some market expectations of around 70 million units.

MacDailyNews Take: Yet another report that lends credence to the idea that iPhone 11/Pro/Max sales are strong-than-expected. Those cameras, the longer battery life, and increased durability are effective motivators, it seems!

