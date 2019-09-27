The 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 has a radical new battery design

Craig Lloyd for iFixit:

Instead of the usual dark-colored outer foil pouch surrounding the battery (which most lithium-ion batteries sport), we noticed a snazzy new metal casing, most likely aluminum [in the 40mm Apple Watch Series 5]. This is the first time we’ve seen this in an Apple product, and it might tell us something about the future of battery replacements.

First, this new metal casing seems to be a more space-efficient method for sealing up batteries… Additionally, the metal casing makes the battery physically stronger. This is fantastic for repair purposes, since it’s all too easy to puncture a lithium-ion battery during repairs. The outer metal shell should allow device owners to pry out the battery without risking damage to the internals, reducing the associated fire hazard.

We located what we think is the patent that explains this new design…