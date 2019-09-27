Apple releases iPadOS 13.1.1

1 Comment

Apple today released iPadOS 13.1.1 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPad. This update:

  • Fixes issues that could prevent iPad restoring from backup
  • Addresses an issue that could cause battery to drain more quickly
  • Resolves a problem where Safari search suggestions may re-enable after turning them off
  • Addresses an issue that could cause Reminders to sync slowly
  • Fixes a security issue for third-party keyboard apps

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

1 Comment

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: