Ashton Kutcher: Don’t follow Steve Jobs’ fruitarian diet

Luke Dormehl for Cult of Mac:

During the latest episode of the brilliant hot sauce-based interview show Hot Ones, Ashton Kutcher opened up on the topic of Steve Jobs. Kutcher played Jobs in the 2013 biopic, which landed with a thud at the box office.

Kutcher told the story of how he was hospitalized before filming, after trying to follow Jobs’ fruitarian diet… It seems that Kutcher tried to get into a fruitarian diet, thinking it would give him an ‘in’ to playing Steve Jobs. “I was studying his eating habits and his behaviors and was told that he had drunk a lot of carrot juice,” he said.

Ultimately, Kutcher was told that he was suffering a pancreas issue due to all the carrots he had eaten. The issue cleared up, but Kutcher said that it taught him that Jobs’ food guidance wasn’t necessarily worth following.