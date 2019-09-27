Apple releases iOS 13.1.1

Apple today released iOS 13.1.1 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update:
• Fixes issues that could prevent iPhone restoring from backup
• Addresses an issue that could cause battery to drain more quickly
• Fixes an issue that could impact recognition of Siri requests on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max
• Resolves a problem where Safari search suggestions may re-enable after turning them off
• Addresses an issue that could cause Reminders to sync slowly
• Fixes a security issue for third-party keyboard apps
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
4 Comments
Serously – iOS 13.0 was a buggy piece of sh*t, and that’s all there is to it. Shame on Apple, and shame on the Apple apologists. It was not good, and should not have been pushed out.
Tim Cook’s legendary attention to quality strikes again!
Sh!tcan Tim Cook!
“• Addresses an issue that could cause battery to drain more quickly”
Is that why Starwalk drained my iPhone 7 battery twice in pretty much 1 day?
Just a question down voters. Just a question.