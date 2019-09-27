Apple releases iOS 13.1.1

Apple today released iOS 13.1.1 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update:

• Fixes issues that could prevent iPhone restoring from backup

• Addresses an issue that could cause battery to drain more quickly

• Fixes an issue that could impact recognition of Siri requests on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

• Resolves a problem where Safari search suggestions may re-enable after turning them off

• Addresses an issue that could cause Reminders to sync slowly

• Fixes a security issue for third-party keyboard apps

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222