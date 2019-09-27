New ‘checkm8’ iOS exploit could lead to permanent jailbreak for iPhone 4s to iPhone X

Today, a security researcher has released what is claimed to be a “permanent unpatchable bootrom exploit” for iPhone 4s all the way up to iPhone X that could lead to a permanent jailbreak.
Twitter user, axi0mX shared their iPhone exploit today called “checkm8.” While they call it an “epic jailbreak” it’s important to note it’s an exploit that could lead to a jailbreak with further work. However, if that potential is realized, checkm8 could be a big deal…
axi0mX notes that this exploit can’t be performed remotely but has to be done over USB.
EPIC JAILBREAK: Introducing checkm8 (read "checkmate"), a permanent unpatchable bootrom exploit for hundreds of millions of iOS devices.
Most generations of iPhones and iPads are vulnerable: from iPhone 4S (A5 chip) to iPhone 8 and iPhone X (A11 chip). https://t.co/dQJtXb78sG
— axi0mX (@axi0mX) September 27, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: The impetus to jailbreak nowadays is so greatly diminished that the activity is relegated to extremely niche status. Beyond the fact that it’s limited in requiring a hard USB connection, someday, not too far off, iPhone X will become an “old” iPhone. The majority of people will be using newer iPhones (XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, etc.) that aren’t exploitable via “checkm8.”
1 Comment
I did a “jailbreak” on my old original iPhone. I bought it used. It only runs up to iOS (or ”iPhone OS” at the time) version 3.1.3, and we were beyond that point by then. I mostly did things like add a 5th app icon to the Dock, give Home screen wallpaper, and other cosmetic tweaks. The process is quirky and not user-friendly. Maybe geek-friendly… 🤓
People who still use an older now-unsupported model, like iPhone 4S (with iOS 9), just to be frugal or different may (?) want to jailbreak it. No one else will care 🙄