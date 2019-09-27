New ‘checkm8’ iOS exploit could lead to permanent jailbreak for iPhone 4s to iPhone X

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

Today, a security researcher has released what is claimed to be a “permanent unpatchable bootrom exploit” for iPhone 4s all the way up to iPhone X that could lead to a permanent jailbreak.

Twitter user, axi0mX shared their iPhone exploit today called “checkm8.” While they call it an “epic jailbreak” it’s important to note it’s an exploit that could lead to a jailbreak with further work. However, if that potential is realized, checkm8 could be a big deal…

axi0mX notes that this exploit can’t be performed remotely but has to be done over USB.