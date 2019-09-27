New ‘checkm8’ iOS exploit could lead to permanent jailbreak for iPhone 4s to iPhone X

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

Today, a security researcher has released what is claimed to be a “permanent unpatchable bootrom exploit” for iPhone 4s all the way up to iPhone X that could lead to a permanent jailbreak.

Twitter user, axi0mX shared their iPhone exploit today called “checkm8.” While they call it an “epic jailbreak” it’s important to note it’s an exploit that could lead to a jailbreak with further work. However, if that potential is realized, checkm8 could be a big deal…

axi0mX notes that this exploit can’t be performed remotely but has to be done over USB.

MacDailyNews Take: The impetus to jailbreak nowadays is so greatly diminished that the activity is relegated to extremely niche status. Beyond the fact that it’s limited in requiring a hard USB connection, someday, not too far off, iPhone X will become an “old” iPhone. The majority of people will be using newer iPhones (XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, etc.) that aren’t exploitable via “checkm8.”

  1. I did a “jailbreak” on my old original iPhone. I bought it used. It only runs up to iOS (or ”iPhone OS” at the time) version 3.1.3, and we were beyond that point by then. I mostly did things like add a 5th app icon to the Dock, give Home screen wallpaper, and other cosmetic tweaks. The process is quirky and not user-friendly. Maybe geek-friendly… 🤓

    People who still use an older now-unsupported model, like iPhone 4S (with iOS 9), just to be frugal or different may (?) want to jailbreak it. No one else will care 🙄

