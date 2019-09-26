Leaked image of next-gen iPhone prototype: No notch!

Via Twitter, Ben Geskin today posted an image of a next-gen iPhone prototype that shows Apple doing away with the inelegant kludge, i.e. the notch housing the TrueDepth Camera system:
One of the 2020 iPhone prototypes has 6.7-inch display with Face ID and TrueDepth camera system housed in the top bezel.
MacDailyNews Take: Good Jobs in heaven, please let this be true. Yes, we hate that inelegant kludge almost more than we hated Apple’s hockey puck mouse. It’s garbage design; a kludge in every sense of the word.
So, if true: Apple, take our money now!
I have to say, the bitching on the site example: “It’s garbage design; a kludge in every sense of the word” just wears me down, and i visit the site less and less as a result of it and the negativity, such as your obsession with Tim, not being the right man and all that guff….. I have a hunch….Apple knew it was a compromise solution, to a technological roadblock at that point. What i don’t need, is you continuing to bitch about it 2 years down the line
same ;(
This mockup is fake by the way!
No but seriously..both Tim and the notch are straight ass..
I am surprised that they have not drafted you to be the next CEO of Apple! Your insight and obvious superiority to the man at the top of the most successful company in history has to make you the obvious choice!
When using my iPhone I focus on the display in general and really don’t notice The Notch. My preference is to have Face ID and Face Time in the notch. It’s fine that pushing the technology to eliminate the notch, but I wouldn’t give up the notch if it meant that FaceID was lost.
That is gonna be one sweet mofo…
Quite unlikely folks
Not only does their “Notch bitching” get old….but its senseless!! Like complaining that it gets hot or cold weather…..Plus they SLURP every product that Apple comes out with….
I think we can all agree that Apple has the best engineering of any of the Smart Phone Mfg’ers….They will find a solution to the notch when technology allows it….At least they don’t try and sell a POS folding phone that no-one wants anyway!!!!
I work hard on my stuff. No adoption of “Notcho Libre”?! Seemed the perfect tag. Well, onward and upward.
😊😜
Please God let this be true. It’s absolutely perfect.
Much better design. If true I will probably trade in my iPhone 7+ for a new iPhone.
Why is there a home button?
I hardly notice the notch, until it’s mentioned on this site. Otherwise my brain filters it out and it is barely noticeable anymore.