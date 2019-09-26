Leaked image of next-gen iPhone prototype: No notch!

Via Twitter, Ben Geskin today posted an image of a next-gen iPhone prototype that shows Apple doing away with the inelegant kludge, i.e. the notch housing the TrueDepth Camera system:

Exclusive: One of the 2020 iPhone prototypes has 6.7-inch display with Face ID and TrueDepth camera system housed in the top bezel. pic.twitter.com/sAJE7J12ty — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) September 26, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: Good Jobs in heaven, please let this be true. Yes, we hate that inelegant kludge almost more than we hated Apple’s hockey puck mouse. It’s garbage design; a kludge in every sense of the word.

So, if true: Apple, take our money now!