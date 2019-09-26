Apple releases watchOS 5.3.2 for Apple Watch Series 1 and 2

Apple today released watchOS 5.3.2 for Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch Series 2 devices.

watchOS 5.3.2 provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Note: watchOS 6 will be available for Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch Series 2 later this fall.