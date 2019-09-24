Apple’s releases tvOS 13 with Apple Arcade, multi-user support, and more

Brent Dirks for AppAdvice:

The new generation of tvOS software is here as Apple has just released tvOS 13.

Fans of Apple Arcade will be happy to hear that the new service is now available to play on the big screen.

Even better, the software now supports box Wireless Controller with Bluetooth and PlayStation DualShock 4 for better control while gaming.

Another great addition is multi-user support so family members can have their own unique Up Next list and personalized recommendations.