Apple’s releases tvOS 13 with Apple Arcade, multi-user support, and more

No Comments
tvOS 13 powers the easiest, most personalized and most complete entertainment experience on the biggest screen in the home.
tvOS 13 powers the easiest, most personalized and most complete entertainment experience on the biggest screen in the home.

Brent Dirks for AppAdvice:

The new generation of tvOS software is here as Apple has just released tvOS 13.

Fans of Apple Arcade will be happy to hear that the new service is now available to play on the big screen.

Even better, the software now supports box Wireless Controller with Bluetooth and PlayStation DualShock 4 for better control while gaming.

Another great addition is multi-user support so family members can have their own unique Up Next list and personalized recommendations.

MacDailyNews Take: Update your Apple TVs because tvOS 13 is great!

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , ,