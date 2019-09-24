Gene Munster: Apple’s move to make new Mac Pros in America a smart one

Bridgette Webb for Yahoo Finance:

Apple announced Monday that it will make its new Mac Pros computers at its Austin, Texas facility, thanks to some tariff exemptions on components that are used to make the computers.

It’s a move that Loup Ventures Managing Partner Gene Munster says is important for investors to watch. ”Apple is doing an effective job at managing this balance between giving some things to the [Trump] administration and getting some things in terms of some breaks on the tariffs,” Munster said in an interview with Yahoo Finance’s On The Move…

“I believe that this news means it meaningfully declines the probability that the iPhone will be tariffed in December,” Munster said. “I’m surprised the stock didn’t react more positively on this news.”