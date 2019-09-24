Apple warns of third-party keyboard issue in iOS 13 and iPadOS; fix on the way

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple today released a support document warning users about a security issue affecting third-party keyboards in iOS 13 and iPadOS. Third-party keyboards can be set to run standalone without access to external services or can request “full access” to provide additional features. A bug in iOS 13 and iPadOS can cause keyboard extensions to be granted full access even if full access hasn’t been approved.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s support document states, “An upcoming software update will fix an issue that impacts third-party keyboard apps. This issue applies only if you’ve installed third-party keyboards on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch… This issue does not impact Apple’s built-in keyboards. It also doesn’t impact third-party keyboards that don’t make use of full access. The issue will be fixed soon in an upcoming software update.”