Digital Trends reviews Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro: ‘The best camera on the best phone money can buy’

Corey Gaskin for Digital Trends:

If you want the best in smartphone photography, look no further than the iPhone 11 Pro. In fact, there’s not another flagship phone I’d recommend for anything better right now. Design? Sure, but the matte finish glass looks and feels great. Price? Well, the iPhone 11 is $300 less and doesn’t sacrifice much, but that’s just Apple competing with itself.

This is the most well-rounded iPhone I’ve ever used, with excellent battery life and a class-leading camera, which is something I haven’t been able to say for some time… The iPhone 11 Pro is an excellent smartphone that just works. It has the best cameras in the biz right now, and the device’s day-to-day performance and year-to-year support is unrivaled. Tack on a beefier battery that delivers results, and you have the all-around best smartphone in the game right now…

Should you buy it? Yes. The iPhone 11 Pro is the best phone money can buy.