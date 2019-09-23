iPhone 11 sales beat market expectations in Taiwan; robust sales expected in the coming months

Max Wang and Steve Shen report for DigiTimes:

Initial sales of Apple’s iPhone 11 lineup in Taiwan have beat market expectation and are expected to continue enjoying robust sales in the coming months during the shopping season, according to sources from local retail channels.

High-end iPhone Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models are a hit at most telecom operators, said the sources. Chunghwa Telecom revealed that iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max have so far accounted for 70% of overall sales of the new iPhone lineup at its counter, indicating the preference of large-size models with higher memory capacity among local consumers.

Initial sales of the iPhone 11 series in the US, China, Hong Kong and Japan have also been strong, which is likely to translate into significant growth dynamics for iPhone’s supply chain makers in the fourth quarter, commented the sources.