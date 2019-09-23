iPhone 11 Pro vs. iPhone XS: Night mode and camera comparison

Patrick Holland for CNET:

At first glance it would be easy to dismiss the iPhone 11 Pro as an iPhone XS with an extra camera on the back. But on closer inspection Apple actually made tweaks to its photography software chemistry to give photos a more natural look. There is also a Night Mode that completely transforms the iPhone into a low-light picture machine… To test all these changes and improvements (large and small), I took the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone XS out and around San Francisco to see just how much better the new phone is.

When I tested the iPhone 11 Pro against last year’s XS, I kept finding myself wanting to shoot with the ultrawide angle. Obviously the XS doesn’t have the new lens so there’s nothing to compare it to… At the end of the day, I really enjoyed using the 11 Pro and that ultrawide-angle camera. But it’s the small tweaks the Smart HDR, the better selfie camera and the addition of a Night Mode that make the iPhone 11 Pro the absolute best camera system found on any iPhone. If you value photos and videos above all and have an iPhone XS, it’s worth considering the upgrade.