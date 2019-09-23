Apple reveals first looks at new Apple TV+ shows during Emmy Awards broadcast

Apple promoted the company’s forthcoming streaming service, Apple TV+, last night during the Emmy Awards television broadcast.
Apple won an Emmy for Carpool Karaoke: The Series and peppered the broadcast with a series of Apple TV+ spots:
Apple TV+ will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including online at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Starting today, customers who purchase any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share one Apple TV+ subscription.
Prior to the Emmy Awards broadcast, Apple released these clips on Friday:
1 Comment
Thought the Apple spots looked great. Actually, a lot of the commercials in the Emmys looked great — better than the Super Bowl, in fact. Loved the branding spots for FX (“Fearless”), as well as some of the Amazon Prime spots.
Show itself was “meh,” but some of the surprise winners — and powerful speeches — made up for it.