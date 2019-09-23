Apple reveals first looks at new Apple TV+ shows during Emmy Awards broadcast

Apple promoted the company’s forthcoming streaming service, Apple TV+, last night during the Emmy Awards television broadcast.

Apple won an Emmy for Carpool Karaoke: The Series and peppered the broadcast with a series of Apple TV+ spots:

Apple TV+ will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including online at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Starting today, customers who purchase any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share one Apple TV+ subscription.

Prior to the Emmy Awards broadcast, Apple released these clips on Friday: