Oprah’s Book Club starts a new chapter with Apple

Apple and Oprah Winfrey today announced Oprah’s Book Club will connect readers worldwide to selected authors. Winfrey will partner with Apple to build a global book club that promotes reading.

Winfrey’s first book selection is “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, available for pre-order now on Apple Books in both ebook and audiobook formats, and debuting tomorrow. Winfrey will interview Coates for the first installment of her new exclusive Apple TV+ series, “Oprah’s Book Club,” premiering November 1. A new episode will be available every two months. For every Oprah’s Book Club selection sold on Apple Books, Apple will make a contribution to the American Library Association to support local libraries, fund programs that give access to everyone and create lifelong readers at an early age.

“Few people in the world can bring us together like Oprah, whose compassion and grace celebrating the power of books are unmatched,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement. “It’s our honor to provide a new platform for Oprah’s Book Club and support the American Library Association in opening hearts and minds to the joy of reading.”

“I am who I am today because of the experience of learning to read at an early age. Reading opened up a whole world for me beyond the red dirt road and my grandmother’s porch in Mississippi,” said Oprah Winfrey, in a statement. “I want to do that for everybody. And the opportunity to do this with Apple, to speak to people all over the world about the pleasures, the excitement, the tension, the drama that a good book can bring you … I don’t know what’s better than that.”

Readers around the world can easily discover Oprah’s Book Club through the Apple Books app, where they can learn more about the latest selection and browse previous selections in a beautiful and immersive experience. With the new Reading Goals feature in Apple Books, readers can make reading a daily habit more easily.

Winfrey will interview the authors of her book club selections at various locations. Her conversation with Coates about “The Water Dancer” will be filmed in front of a live audience at Apple Carnegie Library in Washington, D.C. next month. Audiences around the world can watch “Oprah’s Book Club” starting November 1 exclusively on Apple TV+, Apple’s all-original video subscription service and home for the world’s greatest storytellers.

Source: Apple Inc.