Apple’s iPhone 11 Night mode trounces Pixel 3 XL, Galaxy S10+, and OnePlus 6T low-light photography

Now that Apple’s finally debuted Night mode for the iPhone 11, it’s time to compare it to the Android competition. It was just about a year ago when Google launched its innovative Night Sight mode… Since Night Sight’s launch, Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei, and LG have all developed low-light modes for their cameras…
Apple may be playing catchup, but Night mode doesn’t feel rushed or duplicative. It’s unique, intuitive, and even a little innovative, and people will enjoy using it more than they would the others here…
I’m simply blown away by what Apple has accomplished with Night Mode on the iPhone 11. When I first tried Night Sight on the Pixel 3 last October, I couldn’t believe what Google was able to do with its AI and processing. In no uncertain terms, Apple’s Night Mode makes Night Sight look amateurish.
I tested the four cameras in various settings. The iPhone 11 consistently delivered sharp, detailed shots that didn’t look washed-out or unnatural… Apple’s behind-the-scenes AI also understands nuance. Even in shots where the cameras all performed well, the iPhone’s shots looked more natural and less exposed, due to the system’s ability to understand what’s being shot. Shadows and highlights remained even as the scene was brightened, and colors were as rich as they would be in full light. The iPhone consistently performed at least as well as Pixel, and it often trounced it…
Apple’s Night Mode is the one to beat. In one fell swoop, Apple went from the sidelines to stardom, and every other phone maker should take notice.
MacDailyNews Take: See all of the low-light photo examples in Simon’s full article here.
