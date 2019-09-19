Apple releases watchOS 6

Apple today released watchOS 6… developing…
Release notes will be added ASAP.
watchOS 6 requires iPhone 6s or later with iOS 13 or later, and one of the following Apple Watch models:
• Apple Watch Series 1
• Apple Watch Series 2
• Apple Watch Series 3
• Apple Watch Series 4
• Apple Watch Series 5
Note: watchOS 6 is limited to the Series 3 and Series 4 Apple Watch models. Apple plans to release watchOS 6 for Series 1 and Series 2 models at a later date.
Not all features are available on all devices.