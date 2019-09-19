Apple to release iOS 13.1 and iPadOS six days ahead of schedule on September 24th

Chaim Gartenberg for The Verge:

Both iOS 13.1 and iPadOS will now be released on September 24th instead of the originally announced September 30th release date.

The company confirmed these revised dates to The Verge.

iOS 13.1 will bring several features that didn’t make the cut for the initial iOS 13 release, including automated Siri Shortcut actions, a share ETA feature in Apple Maps, and data separation for enterprise devices… Other features announced for iOS 13 — like AirPod sharing and new HomeKit features — won’t ship with iOS 13.1 either, but they are promised for sometime later this fall.