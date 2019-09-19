Apple just can’t can’t seem hold onto a $1 trillion market cap

Shares of Apple Inc fell 0.8% in afternoon trading Thursday, to pull the technology giant’s market capitalization back below the trillion-dollar mark after just one day above it.
With 4.52 billion shares outstanding as of July 19, the stock has to close at or above $221.28 for Apple to have a market cap of at least $1 trillion.
The market cap was down to $998.5 billion after closing at $1.007 trillion on Wednesday.
Apple’s market cap closed above $1 trillion in back-to-back sessions last week, on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12, for the first time in nearly a year, as Apple held a $1+ trillion market cap for 65-straight sessions from Aug. 2, 2018 to Nov. 1.
MacDailyNews Take: As usual, Apple remains criminally undervalued.
3 Comments
Meaningless, since the market cap is based upon shares, and we know shares outstanding are changing all the time due to buybacks and employee shares.
The market values AAPL and every other company period. That IS the value of the company. To whine about it is to whine about reality.
If Tim Cook wants AAPL to be valued higher, he has to step up and do the things necessary to get that valuation.
What is your necessary suggestion for Tim stepping up for greater valuation for Apple?.