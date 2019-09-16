iPhone XR/XS/Max and new iPad Pro also get multiple camera simultaneous recording like iPhone 11/Pro/Max

Apple previewed a new version of Filmic Pro running on the brand new iPhone 11 Pro at their “By Innovation Only” special event last week.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

It was a compelling demo, with the app able to record from multiple cameras simultaneously, like recording the front and back camera together, or filming using the new ultra-wide and standard wide cameras for additional coverage. However, the good news is that simultaneous multi-cam sessions are not only available on the iPhone 11. The feature is also supported by the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and the 2018 iPad Pro… However, recording from multiple cameras is strenuous, and there are some imposed limitations. For iPhone XS and iPhone XR, only certain combinations of cameras can be active simultaneously. Developers may also have to use lower-quality camera feeds, depending on how much work the rest of their own app logic wants to do.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple uses the multi-cam technology in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Camera app, showing image data from the wider scene in the toolbar areas of the viewfinder interface, as Mayo notes, but, so far at least, Apple’s Camera app does not directly support recording multiple streams. Maybe sometime in the future though as it would be possible!

