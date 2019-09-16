Ming-Chi Kuo: iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro demand is better than expected, new colors particularly popular

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro order demand is ahead of expectations since the start of pre-orders on Friday, according to a research note by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and obtained by MacRumors. Basing his analysis in part on Apple’s online shipping estimates, Kuo believes demand is “significantly stronger” for the iPhone 11 in the new green and purple colors and the iPhone 11 Pro in midnight green…

MacDailyNews Take: Gee, ya don’t say…

[Apple] every year should offer a unique color scheme that is not replicated for at least five years so the newest iPhones are readily identifiable. Pooh-pooh it all you want, but many people not only want the latest tech, but they want others to know that they have the latest tech. An unique “brushed copper” or whatever color option – anything that says “This Year’s iPhone” at a glance – would sell better than yet another bland “S” model, regardless of processor and camera upgrades. The fact is that vastly more people care more about being able to brandish the latest iPhone than what’s inside it. Call it superficial or whatever, but it’s what sells.

If Apple simply did as we’ve described above – name them right (not idiotically tagging them as incremental every other year) and offer a unique, identifiable look – they’d sell more iPhones, without changing prices a whit. — MacDailyNews, January 30, 2019

Kuo sees demand for the more expensive iPhone 11 Pro being higher in the U.S., while the cheaper iPhone 11 series is doing particularly well in the Chinese market. As a result, TF Securities has increased its forecast of iPhone 11 shipments in 2019 to 70–75 million units (versus the previous 65–70 million units), and predicts the iPhone supply chain will grow steadily in the fourth quarter.

MacDailyNews Take: Strong upgrades across the line and a nice starting price for the “mass market” iPhone 11 are leading to a nice upgrade cycle for Apple ahead of next year’s 5G-drive iPhone super cycle!