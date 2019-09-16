Faster Wi-Fi officially launches today

This week, the Wi-Fi Alliance, the organization that oversees implementation of the Wi-Fi standard, is launching its official Wi-Fi 6 certification program.
Jacob Kastrenakes for The Verge:
That might sound boring, but it means the Wi-Fi 6 standard is truly ready to go, and tech companies will soon be able to advertise their products — mostly brand new ones — as certified to properly support Wi-Fi 6.
Wi-Fi 6 includes a bunch of new technologies that combine together to make Wi-Fi more efficient. This is particularly important because of just how many devices we all have these days — it’s not unusual for a family to have a dozen or more gadgets all connected to a Wi-Fi network at once…
This week’s biggest news for Wi-Fi 6 has no immediate connection to the Alliance: it’s that the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro go on sale, and both support Wi-Fi 6. That’s going to quickly put millions of Wi-Fi 6 devices into people’s hands, meaning adoption of the new tech will very suddenly be well underway.
MacDailyNews Take: Wi-Fi 6 really won’t be official until iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max launch on Friday!
Sounds more significant than “everyone is waiting for 5G”… 😉
Wifi 6 is the new “AX” standard that is in iPhone 11 phones in the specs section of Apple.com
It is also available in Asus, Netgear, Linksys high end routers being sold today. Hook your home/business network to the wifi6-ax standard and the speeds will be faster than the wifi “AC” standard.
And no new in house Apple Wi Fi router to be had.
Some people really need to get over the demise of the Airport.. there are good or better options, Apple does not have provide everything you think you need…
Yeah, remember when Apple sold Apple-branded printers and cameras? 🤪
Yes, and the current camera’s on Apple iPhone’s are the best overall hardware and software in house (Apple) and third party wise.
Apple killing the Airport series is truly one of the dumbest things Apple ever did. As I’ve said on this site several times, there are people I know who are still running Airport routers that would never be caught dead or alive owning or operating anything else from Apple. The Airport boxes were some of the most reliable and stable WiFi and router systems out there.
Saying those people should just “get over the demise of the Airport” when Apple dropping the Airport series was the dumbest thing Apple ever did is truly asinine.
Yes, with the demise of the Airport series there are “good enough” WiFi boxes out there. Yes, we will relatively soon have WiFi-6 routers out there. But that’s no reason for people to just “get over” Apple’s dumbest move.
I understand that you personally don’t give a damn about internet security, but some of us do. Also, while you’re on a roll, be sure to entrust Facebook and Google with all of your data they have collected.
One of many, many examples I could cite as a reason to want an Apple-designed router was the CIA’s development and deployment of Cherry Blossom to gain root access to routers (and real-time traffic flow):
–
The document lists several network products as susceptible to its hacking protocol, including devices from Asus, Belkin, Buffalo, Dell, DLink, Linksys, Motorola, Netgear, Senao, and US Robotics. Apple’s AirPort networking equipment does not appear on the list, however.
The CIA has struggled to penetrate Apple’s network router hardware in the past due to a combination of the company’s robust encryption and its use of proprietary hardware. Previous Harpy Eagle documents published by Wikileaks show apparently unsuccessful efforts to “gain root access on an Apple Airport Extreme and Time Capsule via local and/or remote means to install a persistent rootkit into the flash storage of the devices”.
–
OK, just how many wifi 6 enabled routers are there out there?