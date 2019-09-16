Faster Wi-Fi officially launches today

This week, the Wi-Fi Alliance, the organization that oversees implementation of the Wi-Fi standard, is launching its official Wi-Fi 6 certification program.

Jacob Kastrenakes for The Verge:

That might sound boring, but it means the Wi-Fi 6 standard is truly ready to go, and tech companies will soon be able to advertise their products — mostly brand new ones — as certified to properly support Wi-Fi 6.

Wi-Fi 6 includes a bunch of new technologies that combine together to make Wi-Fi more efficient. This is particularly important because of just how many devices we all have these days — it’s not unusual for a family to have a dozen or more gadgets all connected to a Wi-Fi network at once…

This week’s biggest news for Wi-Fi 6 has no immediate connection to the Alliance: it’s that the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro go on sale, and both support Wi-Fi 6. That’s going to quickly put millions of Wi-Fi 6 devices into people’s hands, meaning adoption of the new tech will very suddenly be well underway.