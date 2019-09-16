Just how ‘desktop-class’ is iPadOS 13’s Safari web browser?

For years, Mobile Safari has been criticized, especially on powerful iPads, as a weak, limited experience. One of iPadOS 13’s most-heralded features is a “desktop-class” version of Safari for iPad. For the past few weeks, 9to5Mac‘s Bradley Chambers been testing Desktop Safari on the iPad to see if it’s genuinely a desktop browser.

Bradley Chambers for 9to5Mac:

Native access to Google’s productivity suite is a key task for me. My school runs off G Suite, so I use it daily. The iPad apps do not offer as full a featured experience as the web. Using the web interface on iPadOS is a much better experience. I was able to access all the features and work like I would on a Mac…

I could see the entire [WordPress] dashboard in a very similar manner to the desktop. In practice, it’s just as frustrating as before. Even with a full web browser, the text selection on iOS is still more difficult than I’d like. In the WordPress window for this article, I wanted to rearrange some text, and it took me a few tries to get it all selected and moved. While the experience was passable for the occasional interaction, I wouldn’t want to have to work with desktop Safari on iPad with the native WordPress interface every single day. Overall, I give the experience a C+.

Desktop Safari on iPad is decent in iPadOS 13. I hope Apple expands it in iPadOS 14 and going forward. Functionally, a few things need to happen with iPadOS to continue to grow the functions where more people can use it as a primary machine.