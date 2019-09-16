Apple wins Creative Arts Emmy Award

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards honor outstanding artistic and technical achievement in a variety of television program genres, guest performances in weekly series, as well as exceptional work in the animation, reality and documentary categories. James Corden took home two Emmys — for Carpool Karaoke: The Series, from Apple Music, which won outstanding short form variety series for the second year in a row, and CBS’s Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live from Liverpool (outstanding prerecorded variety special).

Cynthia Littleton for Variety:

“Carpool Karaoke” had a good night, winning short form variety series for the Apple incarnation of the franchise that began on CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” Last year, Corden delivered a special extra-long edition with Paul McCartney” that became an hourlong CBS primetime special “Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool,” which took home the win for variety special (recorded). Corden was effusive backstage about the privilege of working in American television in a big way, as he has since landing on “Late Late Show” in 2015. “We just want to be a place people go to have a really nice time before or, let’s be honest, while they fall asleep,” Corden said of the show.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to James Corden, Apple, and Carpool Karaoke: The Series!